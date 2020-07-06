Previous
Sun and Stripes by fbailey
Photo 1122

Sun and Stripes

Sorry, another leaf, this time from underneath. Tried and tried with various lenses to do it justice with the Nikon but the phone shot won.

Big thanks to Catherine @redandwhite for gifting these lilies to me, I may yet become converted to abstracts:)
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details

