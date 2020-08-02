Previous
Abstract #2 by fbailey
Photo 1148

Abstract #2

Tried reading up about creating abstract photos - one method is to throw the camera about. So I did, but kept a firm grip on its body at the same time! The result looks rather like a bad hair day ...
2nd August 2020 2nd Aug 20

FBailey

Kristina ace
I love the result you got! Seems like fun to try "throwing the camera about"
August 2nd, 2020  
