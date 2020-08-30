Previous
Fear of Falling by fbailey
Fear of Falling

Nothing new to offer I'm afraid, so a bit of silliness gap filling with a shot from earlier this week. Life's got in the way again, behind in commenting, hope to catch up soon:)
30th August 2020 30th Aug 20

FBailey

Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019
Lynda McG ace
Love it! Fav
August 30th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
Quite effective!
August 30th, 2020  
