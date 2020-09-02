Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1165
Little Lady
Hardly seen any ladybirds this year but today I found one - and had the camera to hand!
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
2nd September 2020 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
A lovely ladybird (if lots a lovliness!)
September 2nd, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice Capture!
September 2nd, 2020
Jane Armstrong
ace
Goodness. You are right. I haven't seen many this year, or wasps. Possibly the 'heatwave' during lock down? 2020 has a lot to answer for 😂
September 2nd, 2020
FBailey
ace
@motherjane
I haven't seen that many butterflies either sadly
September 2nd, 2020
Jesika
Pretty image of our most common native ladybird, the 7 spot. As you say, not many about this year. X
September 2nd, 2020
