Little Lady by fbailey
Little Lady

Hardly seen any ladybirds this year but today I found one - and had the camera to hand!
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
JackieR ace
A lovely ladybird (if lots a lovliness!)
September 2nd, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Nice Capture!
September 2nd, 2020  
Jane Armstrong ace
Goodness. You are right. I haven't seen many this year, or wasps. Possibly the 'heatwave' during lock down? 2020 has a lot to answer for 😂
September 2nd, 2020  
FBailey ace
@motherjane I haven't seen that many butterflies either sadly
September 2nd, 2020  
Jesika
Pretty image of our most common native ladybird, the 7 spot. As you say, not many about this year. X
September 2nd, 2020  
