Sun on the Water by fbailey
Photo 1171

Sun on the Water

Nothing new today I'm afraid, so here's another IR shot from yesterday. No need to comment, it fills a gap!
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

FBailey

KV ace
Nice texture and light on the sand... lovely shot!
September 8th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
lovely
September 8th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
but I do need to comment on this. It is so full of shapes and patterns and that glistening just makes me want to be there.
September 8th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Just gorgeous and great POV.
September 8th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely light and reflections and the porous looking rocks !
September 8th, 2020  
