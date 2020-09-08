Sign up
Photo 1171
Sun on the Water
Nothing new today I'm afraid, so here's another IR shot from yesterday. No need to comment, it fills a gap!
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
5
3
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1567
photos
261
followers
201
following
320% complete
View this month »
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
Latest from all albums
1166
1167
24
1168
25
1169
1170
1171
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D50
Taken
7th September 2020 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Nice texture and light on the sand... lovely shot!
September 8th, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
ace
lovely
September 8th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
but I do need to comment on this. It is so full of shapes and patterns and that glistening just makes me want to be there.
September 8th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Just gorgeous and great POV.
September 8th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely light and reflections and the porous looking rocks !
September 8th, 2020
