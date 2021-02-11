Previous
Fresh Footprints by fbailey
Photo 1209

Fresh Footprints

Not the best picture, but taken with the IR camera just to see how snow showed up
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

FBailey

@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
331% complete

Photo Details

tony gig
Beautiful capture.
February 11th, 2021  
Kathy ace
They showed up well. The snow has an interesting brick-like texture to it too.
February 11th, 2021  
