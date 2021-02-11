Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1209
Fresh Footprints
Not the best picture, but taken with the IR camera just to see how snow showed up
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
1622
photos
249
followers
195
following
331% complete
View this month »
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D50
Taken
11th February 2021 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
tony gig
Beautiful capture.
February 11th, 2021
Kathy
ace
They showed up well. The snow has an interesting brick-like texture to it too.
February 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close