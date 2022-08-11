Previous
Looking Back by fbailey
Photo 1277

Looking Back

In the woods this morning with only a phone I saw the sun through the trees I thought I was too late for the best shots amd then I glanced back and sat thus. Must remember to look back in future!
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

FBailey

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful sunrays through the trees.
August 11th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
Gorgeous
August 11th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 11th, 2022  
