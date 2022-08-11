Sign up
Photo 1277
Looking Back
In the woods this morning with only a phone I saw the sun through the trees I thought I was too late for the best shots amd then I glanced back and sat thus. Must remember to look back in future!
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
3
2
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful sunrays through the trees.
August 11th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous
August 11th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 11th, 2022
