Photo 1278
Shooting the Breeze
A completely random shot but I had a lot of fun with this.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
2
2
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I can't believe I'm in my 7th year here - I didn't think I'd make it through Year 1. I am surprised and extremely...
1695
photos
198
followers
170
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D40
Taken
5th September 2022 2:05pm
Annie D
ace
Lovely composition and lighting...whimsical
September 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Must've been a wonderful breeze!
September 5th, 2022
