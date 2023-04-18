Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1347
Morning Stroll
Taken yesterday and then I found a tutorial on the internet called the Adamski Effect - so I had to try it out. As you do! Looking forward to combining horizontal and vertical motion blurs next time.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
It's now year 8 on 365 - didn't think I'd finish year 1. Life gets in the way at present and I no longer...
1787
photos
186
followers
160
following
369% complete
View this month »
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
Latest from all albums
1343
1344
302
1345
48
49
1346
1347
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3200
Taken
17th April 2023 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
adamski-effect
Susan Wakely
ace
A very nice effect.
April 18th, 2023
JackieR
ace
Ooh this is fantastic
April 18th, 2023
carol white
ace
Beautifully done.Fav😊
April 18th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
that horizontal motion blur is great
April 18th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done!!
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close