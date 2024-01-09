Sign up
Photo 1434
Curiosity
Could so easily be his downfall!
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
2
1
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
I joined 365 in December 2016 - scary thing is it seems like just a few months ago. Luckily my photography has improved somewhat!
Tags
kitten
,
sphynx
,
malachi
Rob Z
ace
Good heavens - he's a crazy little fellow...
January 9th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....I keep saying that to my 'adventerous' cats.....not that either of them listen !
January 9th, 2024
