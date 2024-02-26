Previous
Blue eyes by feedesforges
57 / 365

Blue eyes

Day 57 : 26/02/2024
My daughter's eyes.
Fée des Forges

@feedesforges
I’m a 46 years old french woman, I live in Brittany, and I love photography ! I practiced during 6 years since 2011, then I...
