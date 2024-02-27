Previous
Piece of hornet's nest by feedesforges
Piece of hornet's nest

Day 58 : 27/02/2024
It's very strange, it looks like cardboard for the texture.
Fée des Forges

@feedesforges
I’m a 46 years old french woman, I live in Brittany, and I love photography ! I practiced during 6 years since 2011, then I...
