1 / 365
Dusted off our cameras
So this is mine and Sarah’s venture out with cameras for a long while. Both feeling a little rusty from being tied up with work commitments but determined to get back out there. Hopefully the first of many photo walks together.
PS. This is Sarah
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Fee
ace
@feefifo
Real, normal, ordinary. Takes photos….
Tags
olympus
,
bradford
,
photowalk
