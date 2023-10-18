Dusted off our cameras by feefifo
Dusted off our cameras

So this is mine and Sarah’s venture out with cameras for a long while. Both feeling a little rusty from being tied up with work commitments but determined to get back out there. Hopefully the first of many photo walks together.

PS. This is Sarah
ace
