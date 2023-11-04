Sign up
18 / 365
After the flood
Using flood water to wash down the mud from the river flooding recently
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
Fee
ace
@feefifo
Real, normal, ordinary. Takes photos…. Now a full time carer for my mum, finding time to get back to what I enjoy doing… photography, walking and...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2023 8:54am
Tags
york
,
flood
