Getting Ready by feefifo
Getting Ready

No time for photos today. Just a snap of preparations of getting the ‘granny flat’ ready for my mum to move in to. It’s taken a few months and a lot of money but finally ready for her to move into this week.
29th October 2023

Fee

@feefifo
Real, normal, ordinary. Takes photos…. Now a full time carer for my mum
