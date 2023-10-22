Previous
Ringneck Parakeet by feefifo
5 / 365

Ringneck Parakeet

This little lovely is living in a tree in my garden. I’m just trying to get close enough to get a decent shot… They apparently live wild in nearby Leeds.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Fee

ace
@feefifo
Real, normal, ordinary. Takes photos….
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise