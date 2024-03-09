Previous
Eve (imagined) by felicityms
56 / 365

Eve (imagined)

I was at All Saints church, Jesus Lane, for an art exhibition and couldn’t resist this stained glass Eve, by Burne-Jones. Note the long blonde hair, down to her feet!
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Fisher Family
A lovely clear shot of this attractive stained glass!

Ian
March 9th, 2024  
