Previous
56 / 365
Eve (imagined)
I was at All Saints church, Jesus Lane, for an art exhibition and couldn’t resist this stained glass Eve, by Burne-Jones. Note the long blonde hair, down to her feet!
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
1
0
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
56
photos
6
followers
13
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
9th March 2024 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
A lovely clear shot of this attractive stained glass!
Ian
March 9th, 2024
Ian