Red-legged partridge by felicityms
59 / 365

Red-legged partridge

Lurking in the bushes at the end of our parking area. Taken in a hurry through the window, so a bit blurry! We’ve had one here before, a few years ago, but they are not native to East Anglia.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016.
Photo Details

