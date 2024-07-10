Previous
Great tits and parakeet by felicityms
163 / 365

Great tits and parakeet

Day out at RHS Wisley today. This photo was taken from the bird hide. Most of the time the parakeets were fending off the little birds, but I was pleased to get these two great tits having a feed while the parakeet watches them suspiciously!
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details

