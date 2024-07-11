Previous
RHS Wisley by felicityms
RHS Wisley

Part of a display in the Old Laboratory. What we were doing in the 1960s, garden-wise!
Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
