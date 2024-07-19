Previous
David Parr House gets a makeover by felicityms
167 / 365

David Parr House gets a makeover

We know that David Parr, a Victorian art workman, repainted his front door at least seven times in the forty years he lived in this house. Now it is getting a fresh coat of white paint, for his 170th birthday!
www.davidparrhouse.org
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise