167 / 365
David Parr House gets a makeover
We know that David Parr, a Victorian art workman, repainted his front door at least seven times in the forty years he lived in this house. Now it is getting a fresh coat of white paint, for his 170th birthday!
www.davidparrhouse.org
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016.
167
photos
9
followers
16
following
45% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
18th July 2024 1:08pm
Tags
#artsandcrafts
,
#culturalheritage
,
#davidparr170
,
#cambridgeheritage
,
#celebratecreativity
,
#davidparrhouse
,
#historichouse
,
#historichomes
,
#heritageconservation
,
#davidparrlegacy
,
#artanddesign
,
#victoriandecor
