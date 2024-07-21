Previous
Siesta by felicityms
169 / 365

Siesta

What to do in this hot weather. Mexican tile on my café table at lunchtime.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise