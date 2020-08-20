Previous
Globe Thistles at Nonsuch Hall by filsie65
Globe Thistles at Nonsuch Hall

I had a wonderful mini-break to see my sister, and so glad I did. Goodness knows when I'll get the chance again! We went to 'Nonsuch' hall - built as a Tudor hunting lodge and named as it was going to be wonderful and there would be none such like it. We had a lovely day with a picnic and meandering around the grounds, of course I had to get a shot of these beauties. It was so hot - the ground was cracked in places. We sat out in the garden in the shade as the house was almost unbearable. Hard to imagine now.
Thank you for calling by
