Savouring the moment I'm over and out!

Ok, let me explain. I got covid. It wasn't nice. I live alone. I'm not as young as I used to be. It was a bit scary. I truly isolated for 2 weeks not actually knowing when I might leave. Then I realised I wasn't contagious and felt stronger and could legitimately go out. Took a few days to actually go for a walk but when I did I saw this bit of blue sky and fresh air and something that said 'yes'! I can't sum it up in words but you can perhaps imagine why I took the shot and save it here. :)

Keep safe, all - I had no idea at all that I had it at first (just a random voluntary test)... assume everyone has got it, they might.

Thank you for calling by - mwah!