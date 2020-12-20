Previous
Sunset over Magpie Meadow by filsie65
Photo 1894

Sunset over Magpie Meadow

I was so pleased that it was light enough to walk but I still got the sunset. My favourite combination of blue and yellow. :)
Gosh you are looking great today - thank you for calling by!
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Phil

@filsie65
I started 365ing so many years ago I know I love it here and won't be able to completely let go. That said, after 3...
