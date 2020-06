30 Days Wild 2020

The same walk as yesterday but this time with the tide completely out. I sat on the bank and watched as it came up. No big, dramatic wave but a creeper - silent but deadly unless you are aware. I only spotted it when there was a slight change of sound of the water on the far bank and then the birds on the sand flew off. A torrent followed as the river filled and the sound changed to a roar. I love the river!