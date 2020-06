30 Days Wild 2020

A lovely morning again and this time the tide was still going up as I stepped onto the riverbank. I had hoped to upload a video but haven't worked out how to do it. As the air was still, there was just the sound of the water passing by and it was so peaceful.

This was just below the stile away from the river. It's a blind photo as I managed to break the arm of my reading glasses during the walk. Can't see them being fixed anytime soon. Oh dear.