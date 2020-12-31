Previous
Next
Frost bubble by flowerfairyann
Photo 1199

Frost bubble

Had some fun, and got cold fingers, trying to capture some frost bubbles in the white frost this morning. Fascinating to watch the bubble change as the frost patterns develop. Better on black.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
328% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow this is gorgeous. Well worth getting frozen fingers for. fav.
December 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise