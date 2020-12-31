Sign up
Photo 1199
Frost bubble
Had some fun, and got cold fingers, trying to capture some frost bubbles in the white frost this morning. Fascinating to watch the bubble change as the frost patterns develop. Better on black.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
bubble
,
frost
Babs
ace
Oh wow this is gorgeous. Well worth getting frozen fingers for. fav.
December 31st, 2020
