Snow day

It looked so pretty when I drew back the curtains this morning. I've built a snowman and followed the pheasant tracks from my garden down the orchard to the fallen apple tree. It must have had a dance there and then wandered across to the hedge, as did I. This is looking through to the houses up the road, one of which I lived in as a child. The sun was shining and everything was sparkling - a perfect snow day.