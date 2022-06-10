Previous
30 Days Wild - Long Grass by flowerfairyann
30 Days Wild - Long Grass

Walking along the flood wall to the stile (yes, it's a wonky one) at the river last night. Wind and drizzle. This morning, more wind but thankfully no drizzle - yet.
10th June 2022

Ann Williams

