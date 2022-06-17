Sign up
Photo 1309
This looks like a section of a model railway but it's real. I got the time wrong for my car MOT so spent some time at Parkend station. It's a steam train line now and was pretty in the early morning sunlight.
17th June 2022
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
POT-LX1
Taken
17th June 2022 8:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trainstation
Cherrill
A great place to while away some time!
June 17th, 2022
