Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1329
Llandafalle, Wales
We visited this pretty little church with the most amazing views across to the Brecon Beacons from the churchyard. It was very remote and the lane to it wasn't for the faint-hearted but it was worth it to visit where some of our ancestors came from.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
1329
photos
38
followers
25
following
364% complete
View this month »
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
POT-LX1
Taken
15th April 2023 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
spring
,
landscape
Milanie
ace
Made a nice panoramic shot
April 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close