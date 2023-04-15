Previous
Llandafalle, Wales by flowerfairyann
Photo 1329

Llandafalle, Wales

We visited this pretty little church with the most amazing views across to the Brecon Beacons from the churchyard. It was very remote and the lane to it wasn't for the faint-hearted but it was worth it to visit where some of our ancestors came from.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Ann Williams

@flowerfairyann
Milanie ace
Made a nice panoramic shot
April 15th, 2023  
