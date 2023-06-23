Nine lives?

There's always a story with swallows here! Found a dead baby in the outside sink below their very precarious nest earlier in the week. Last night I found 2 alive huddled in the sink and the nest in pieces on the floor where I moved them to, expecting them not to survive the night. However they were perky this morning and the parents were still feeding them. Just been there tonight and there's another 2 sat on the rim of the fire pit! Where they were hiding I don't know but they all seem to be doing well. They must have 9 lives!