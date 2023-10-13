Sign up
Previous
Photo 1342
Hanbury Hall, Worcestershire
Enjoyed a day at Hanbury Hall, a National Trust property. The gardens were lovely with so many areas and walks to explore. This is part of the parterre.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
1
0
Ann Williams
@flowerfairyann
1342
photos
35
followers
23
following
367% complete
View this month »
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A145R
Taken
13th October 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
history
,
gardens
,
dayout
Babs
ace
The gardens look beautiful. Good to see you posting again Ann.
October 13th, 2023
