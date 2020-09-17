Previous
Next
Purple by flygirl
Photo 932

Purple

I have never seen flowers this purple, except in Iceland. If they had been in a vase, I would think they had put in food coloring, but they were growing out of the ground this colour.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Dee L.

ace
@flygirl
I finished my first year of 365, and it was awesom! I took a little break, but I am back and enjoying it more...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
These really are very purple and vibrant. How lovely to see them growing. I think they are Cinerarias but I might be very wrong.
September 16th, 2020  
Dee L. ace
@serendypyty Thank you. I didnt know what they were called, so thanks for the info too.
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise