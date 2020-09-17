Sign up
Photo 932
Purple
I have never seen flowers this purple, except in Iceland. If they had been in a vase, I would think they had put in food coloring, but they were growing out of the ground this colour.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Dee L.
ace
@flygirl
I finished my first year of 365, and it was awesom! I took a little break, but I am back and enjoying it more...
943
photos
27
followers
28
following
255% complete
View this month »
925
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
iceland
Cazzi
ace
These really are very purple and vibrant. How lovely to see them growing. I think they are Cinerarias but I might be very wrong.
September 16th, 2020
Dee L.
ace
@serendypyty
Thank you. I didnt know what they were called, so thanks for the info too.
September 16th, 2020
