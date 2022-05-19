Sign up
Photo 977
Cap May Warbler
Cap May Warbler spotted and shot at Sterling State Park in Monroe, Michigan.
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
1
Dee L.
ace
@flygirl
Update: It is now 2020. For the most part I've been gone for the past few years. In 2017 I was diagnosed with breast...
988
photos
26
followers
32
following
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
michigan
,
bird
,
warbler
,
2022
,
sterling state park
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
May 28th, 2022
