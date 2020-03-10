Sign up
Photo 2611
Woodland Path
A sight for sore eyes. Such a pleasure to walk along this woodland path lined with daffodils.
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
8th March 2020 10:31am
Tags
daffodils
woodland
