Previous
Photo 4122
Transvaal Daisies Wells Market
We generally call them geberas but I didn’t know until now that they originate from South Africa. It’s the first time I’ve seen them displayed like this too.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
4115
4116
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
Views
12
365
DC-FZ82
24th April 2024 10:18am
Tags
gerberas
