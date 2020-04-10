Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2642
Out Early
We were at our local bakery at 7:00 this morning. We’re very lucky as it’s only 5 minutes walk away. As well as the rolls, hot cross buns and pasties, I was able to buy flour which has been in such short supply.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2642
photos
13
followers
6
following
723% complete
View this month »
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air 2
Taken
10th April 2020 7:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flour
,
rolls
,
buns
,
pasties
