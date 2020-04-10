Previous
Out Early by foxes37
We were at our local bakery at 7:00 this morning. We’re very lucky as it’s only 5 minutes walk away. As well as the rolls, hot cross buns and pasties, I was able to buy flour which has been in such short supply.
