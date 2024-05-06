Previous
A Little Blue by foxes37
A Little Blue

Bluebells and Forget me nots two lovely flowers of mid spring.
Lis Lapthorn


@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely ace
Very pretty blues.
May 6th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
These are so pretty!
May 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Lovely.
May 6th, 2024  
