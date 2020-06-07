Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2700
Sainfoin
We saw this pretty, delicate wild flower on our walk this morning. I think it’s called sainfoin and belongs to the pea family.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
2700
photos
13
followers
7
following
739% complete
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
7th June 2020 11:23am
sainfoin
