Photo 2703
Essential Today
A wet miserable day so I thought I’d use this photo which I took when window shopping in Bury St Edmunds at the end of May.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
JackieR
ace
I'm from Bury! Not been back in ages, as soon as I can I will visit my old haunts.
June 10th, 2020
