Previous
Next
Temple Lawn Anglesey Abbey by foxes37
Photo 2719

Temple Lawn Anglesey Abbey

Rog is being very sensible social distancing himself from the statue in the middle of Temple Lawn.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
744% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise