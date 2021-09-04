Sign up
Photo 3154
Room with a View
This was the view from our window in Lincoln. We were so thrilled to have such a magnificent view of the cathedral. The purpose of our trip was to visit the cathedral.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
1st September 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
