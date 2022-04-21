Previous
Next
More Spring Flowers by foxes37
Photo 3383

More Spring Flowers

Lots of yellow Dogtooth violets (erythronium) at Anglesey Abbey this spring. Not a flower I’m familiar with, but it’s very attractive.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise