Photo 3499
Russian Cannon
This Russian Cannon was captured during the Crimean War and presented to Queen Victoria in 1860. It has a permanent spot on the Green in front of Ely Cathedral.
15th August 2022
15th Aug 22
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
cathedral
,
cannon
,
ely
Boxplayer
ace
Interesting.
August 15th, 2022
