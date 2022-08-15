Previous
Next
Russian Cannon by foxes37
Photo 3499

Russian Cannon

This Russian Cannon was captured during the Crimean War and presented to Queen Victoria in 1860. It has a permanent spot on the Green in front of Ely Cathedral.
15th August 2022 15th Aug 22

Lis Lapthorn

@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
958% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Interesting.
August 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise