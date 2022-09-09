Sign up
Photo 3524
The Milkmaid
Yesterday we visited the Rijksmuseum. It's years since we last went and it has completely changed. This is Vermeer's beautiful by painting of The Milkmaid.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
0
1
Lis Lapthorn
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
3524
photos
16
followers
7
following
965% complete
3517
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
Tags
rijksmuseum
,
vereer
