Previous
Photo 3810
Bee on Vetch
Seen this morning in the wild flower area at Anglesey Abbey.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
1
1
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
bee
vetch
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely source of food for the bees.
June 22nd, 2023
