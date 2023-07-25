Sign up
Photo 3843
The Palm House Sefton Park Liverpool
Our old friend, Pete from student days in Liverpool, showed us round the Sefton Park Palm House this morning. You may have seen it on The Antiques Roadshow earlier this year. Well worth a visit.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Tags
house
palm
liverpool
roadshow
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a grand looking greenhouse.
July 25th, 2023
