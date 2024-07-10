Sign up
Photo 4194
Before the Match
Not a very exciting picture but it’s my husband, elder son and grandson waiting for the match ( semi final) to start. Just a record for my visual diary. At least we won!!
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
Lis Lapthorn
ace
@foxes37
I love the idea of taking a picture every day and it's great to browse through the daily albums to see what other people snap....
Susan Wakely
ace
A scene from many homes.
July 10th, 2024
